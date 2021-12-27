How to activate the music playback controls in Google Maps?

Google Maps is the reference tool for when we need to get to a place and we don’t know how. The maps have facilitated the transit of both pedestrians and drivers, helping them to reach their destination without many complications. However, those who drive generally listen to music, also on their smartphone. Therefore, we will present the steps to follow to activate the music playback controls on Google Maps.

This is a very useful option that will allow you to manage the music you play, without having to leave the map.

Activate music playback controls in Google Maps





When we follow the directions of a map from Google Maps, we can do it while playing music or podcast from any app. When giving directions, the app will decrease the playback volume a bit to superimpose the assistant’s voice. However, if you want to change the song, advance or delay it, you will have to display the notification bar, losing the visibility of the map. In that sense, the possibility of having music playback controls in the Google Maps interface has been enabled.

This option is found within the Google Maps settings and here are the steps to follow to activate it:

Open Google Maps.

Tap your profile picture in the upper right.

Enter the “Settings” option.

Enter the option “GPS Navigation”.

Activates the control identified as “Show multimedia content playback controls.”

Select the application from where you play music.

Now, when you open a map to see an address on your smartphone, you will have a section with the playback controls at the bottom of the screen. In this way, you will not have to change the app or remove the map from your view, when handling anything related to music playback.