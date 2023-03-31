How to activate the Extreme Battery Saving Mode on Xiaomi mobiles

- Advertisement -

activate-the- - -saving-mode-on-xiaomi.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="How to activate the Extreme Battery Saving Mode on Xiaomi ">

It is true that fast charging has been excellent news in what has to do with the autonomy of smartphones. This allows in a very short time to complete processes that previously took hours. But, even with it, it is possible that you need to save as much amperage as the battery has – since you run the risk of the terminal turning off. Xiaomi has a great solution for it: the Extreme battery saving mode. We tell you how to activate it.

This function is present from MIUI 13, which is the customization that Xiaomi offers of the Android operating system (so you can find the option in the company’s own terminals, those of Redmi and, even, in many of POCO). With the tool, what you achieve with its activation is to reduce the terminal’s energy consumption to a minimum, executing actions that are not basic. For example, there are applications in the background -which are not used- and even disable access to 5G or WiFi. Anything to offer the maximum possible time of use… which is essential on some occasions.

This is how you activate the Extreme Battery Saving Mode on your Xiaomi

- Advertisement -

If you have to do this because you are clear that you do not reach the next plug in which to take advantage of fast charging, what we are going to indicate is the steps for you to enable the function we are talking about and take advantage of the work done by the Asian company. By the way, no risk, since you are not endangering any data on the computer, much less this one. Do the following:

Access the Settings in the usual way, for example, using the icon in the shape of a gear wheel (or similar) that you have in the list of applications.

Now, in the list that you see on the screen of your Xiaomi (this also works for tablets, by the way), click on Battery and then do the same on the gear-shaped icon in the upper area on the right.

Unsplash

You will see different possibilities among which is Extreme battery saving. To activate it, you must move the corresponding slider so that it changes from gray to a different color -usually green-. Obviously, you get a notice with the list of functions that are temporarily removed

Once this is done, you have finished and you will see that the screen only shows black and white and that you can barely make calls or receive SMS.

A good possibility this, the truth, and that in more than one option it will surely save you from a problem due to being cut off from your Xiaomi. Therefore, it is not a bad idea for you to know this tool that is included in MIUI.

>