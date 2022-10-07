How to activate the Dark Mode in Word that includes the Microsoft application

- Advertisement -

The Mode that is increasingly present in more s is beneficial for visual fatigue to be reduced, especially at night when artificial light is used. Activating this function can be done in Word, the most widely used word processor in the world. If you don’t know how to get it, we show you the steps you have to take. You may not know that in the Microsoft application we are talking about -in its version for PC- you can the Dark Mode, which fits in with the interface of the operating system itself (since both Windows and macOS offer this possibility) : In this way, everything fits like a glove and, if you wish, the traditional white that exists in Word can be something you leave behind for a while, because it is possible to restore the original configuration at any time you want. So you can use the Dark Mode in Word These are the steps you have to take to change the theme used in the word processor we are talking about in the current desktop version which, as you will see, are not particularly complicated or long to do: Start the application in the usual way and, when you are on the initial screen, what you have to do is click on the File menu that is in the upper section of the interface. Now, in the side menu that you see on the left , you must click on the Account option and, then, you will see a new screen in which there are several options, such as the one you use to have the options in the Word cloud. In the central area you will see that there is a selector called Theme, which generally does not have anything chosen. Tap on it and select Dark Gray if you want the app to always have Dark Mode, or alternatively you can set the same as the one used by the operating system so that it always suits what you have chosen for Windows or macOS. Black is very intense, so test it before using it, since it may not be exactly what you want to use. Once this is done, you have finished and, you will see, that your eyes are less tired when you use the app continuously. Microsoft. As you have seen, there is nothing complicated to change the theme used in Word and, in addition, the performance of the application is exactly the same as always. Therefore, it is not a bad idea that when you notice visual fatigue you activate the Dark Mode so that you always work in the most comfortable way possible. >