How to activate the battery percentage on Apple iPhones with iOS 16

One of the things that is quite helpful, especially if you spend a lot of time away from home, is being able to see the percentage of battery remaining on the phone. This in the iPhone it is not something that is offered by default, so you have to resort to changing the configuration or additional elements to achieve it. We show you a couple of ways to achieve it.

The truth is that knowing exactly what the smartphone battery can give you is important, since in this way you can get a clear idea of ​​what you can squeeze out of it without having to connect it to a plug. And while the icons offered on mobile device toolbars help, their precision it is quite questionable. Therefore, it is best to display the numerical datawhich is what you can achieve by performing the steps that we are going to indicate.

Two Ways to See Battery Percentage on iPhones

The first possibility is to see this information next to the battery icon at the top of the Apple phone screen. This is something you can get by accessing the setting of the iPhone. But, yes, in the models that have Face ID you will not be able to view this due to space restrictions established by the Cupertino company itself. But there is one exception: that you have iOS 16, where this section has been improved and it is possible to see the percentage except for iPhone 11, XR, 12 mini, 13 mini phones. What you have to do is the following:

Open the Terminal Settings and, there, look for the option called Battery in the list that appears.

Now you have to locate a slider called battery percentage, which is one of the first things you’ll see on the screen.

Activate it and, having done this, you are done and you can see the information on the desktop of the terminal.

Use a widget to view this information

If what we have indicated before does not convince you or you simply cannot do it, you should know that there is another official option and that it is most effective: the use of a widget. To place it you must have space on the terminal’s desktop and, when this is the case, press continuously on the screen and use the “+” icon that appears.

Once this is done, in the search engine type Battery to find the option you have to use and, when you see it, simply drag it so that it stays in the place where you fit. Now, in a quick way, you will be able to see the battery you have on the iPhone, the Apple Watch if you have it and much more. The usefulness is unquestionable, but it is possible that what it occupies (a couple of grid space), be a lot for you. But the truth is that it is worth it.

