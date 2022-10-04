How to activate the automatic protection of the operating system in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

Surely your Windows 11 computer is something you want to have protected to the maximum. Apart from possible hacker attacks, it is worrying that the operation of the system may not be adequate. The best way to prevent this is to create restore points that avoid problems, and achieving this ally is possible and very simple, as we are going to tell you. To achieve this, you simply have to the tool that is included in Windows 11 itself, so you do not have to install anything. And this is always positive, since you avoid the use of options that are not official and that can compromise the operation of the computer (both desktop and laptop). What you have to do is activate this possibility in one of the internal disks that you have. In this way you can be much calmer that you will not have problems. What is achieved with this tool Well, something as simple as it is important, such as generating a restore point when the Microsoft operating system detects a change that is important, such as the installation of a Windows 11 update -e , even, weight changes in applications that are commonly used. But, yes, you should know that it will not always do this, since it is not necessary in most cases. In addition, it does not impact storage, because gradually, when creating a new restore point, the old ones are eliminated so that the control of what these files occupy is not excessive. That is, they are all advantages. Activate Windows 11 on the disks you use The steps are very simple and safe, so you should not be afraid of making a change that could jeopardize the integrity of Windows 11. In addition, you will not notice any change in the operation of the equipment, since it will be exactly the same that it offers you before making the modification that we propose. It is as follows: Go to the desktop of the computer and press the Windows + I buttons in combination. On the left, select System and, once you are inside, search for Information. Access this section and click on the link in the upper area called system protection. A window opens that allows you to access the tool for the disks. You will now see a box called Protection Settings in which you see the available options. We recommend that at least the disk with Windows 11 has protection activated (if you have storage to spare, do it with all of them). To do this, select the item without this function and click on the Configure button. In the new window that you will see, simply select Activate system protection (the lower slider indicates the space that will be used, but it is recommended that you leave everything as it is ). You will even see that you have a button that allows you to manually delete the restore points that you have created before, in case you need it. Now click on OK and, once this is done, you are finished. >