How to activate the anonymous mode of LinkedIn so that nobody knows when you visit a profile?

Those who use LinkedIn on a frequent basis have surely received this notification indicating that someone has viewed your profile. This is very interesting because it shows us who we could be drawing attention to in terms of employment. However, when we do it, these notifications also arrive and on occasions, we may have entered a profile by mistake. In that sense, we will show you how to activate the anonymous mode of LinkedIn to visit any account without anyone knowing.

However, it should be noted before that this option will not be effective if the person in question is a LinkedIn Premium user.

Steps to activate LinkedIn anonymous mode

This option is quite useful for when we want to browse LinkedIn without leaving too much information about the profiles we visit. As we mentioned before, it is very common to enter a profile by mistake and this person will receive a notification of it. The good news is that avoiding this is very easy using LinkedIn’s anonymous mode, which is not challenging to activate.

The steps to activate it are as follows:

Go to LinkedIn.

Click on your profile picture in the upper right.

Go to “Settings and Privacy”.

Enter the “Visibility” menu on the left side panel.

Select “Visibility of your profile and your network.”

Go to “Profile Viewing Options”.

Enable the “Anonymous LinkedIn user” option.

In this way, when you enter any profile on LinkedIn, the notification that the user will receive will effectively say “Anonymous LinkedIn user”. However, it should be noted that activating this mode has an impact similar to that of deactivating the blue check of WhatsApp. That is, when you receive notifications from who has viewed your profile, they will also appear as anonymous.

However, it’s still a useful feature for browsing LinkedIn privately if that’s what you need.