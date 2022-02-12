Search here...
How to activate secret settings in Android Auto if you have ROOT

By: Brian Adam

It is not that Android Auto has too many settings in the application (and much less on the car screen), but it does offer certain settings with which to minimally customize the experience. In addition, it offers developer settings that modify the system to some extent. And there is a way to deepen the modification; although yes, the requirement is high: be ROOT.

Having a phone-compatible car makes trips much more entertaining, and also safer: platforms like Android Auto are designed to interact with the mobile without needing it in hand; which avoids distractions (in addition to fines). What do you have Android Auto and want to modify it thoroughly? With AA AIO TWEAKER you can even test the new interface that Google is preparing. In case you have ROOT it is worth knowing AA AIO TWEAKER.

Thoroughly modifies the look and feel of Android Auto

Android Auto Modifier Coolwalk

New Android Auto interface unlocked thanks to AA AIO TWEAKER

Google does not offer too many adjustments at the user level, a little more space for developers and allows a wide range of changes if the internal code of the application is modified. Of course, Android Auto doesn’t allow those notifications; so you can only access them if you are an administrator on the phone. Or what is the same: ROOT access is required.

Modifying any aspect of the internal code of Android Auto can cause the system to not behave as it should, you have to take this into account. This is even more delicate in an environment where the car is added to the equation: any glitch in Android Auto performance could lead to fatal distractions. Act with the utmost caution.

To modify Android Auto you have to access the system databases to alter those called “flags”, experimental functions that are in testing. The AA AIO TWEAKER app makes it easy as it execute those changes without having to fight with databases: its graphical interface allows you to activate and deactivate what you want just by clicking on the buttons.

Android Auto Modifier Coolwalk

Activation of the new Android Auto interface after unlocking it with AA AIO TWEAKER

AA AIO TWEAKER is an open source project that is available on the GitHub from Gabriele Rizzo, its developer. To use it on your mobile you must do the following:

  • Remember: it is essential that your phone is rooted.
  • Access the AA AIO TWEAKER page and download the latest APK on the Android mobile that you are going to use with your car.
  • Install and open AA AIO TWEAKER. You will have to authorize access to the system root from the app with which you manage that permission.
Android Auto Modifier

Tweaks available with AA AIO TWEAKER on a rooted Samsung Galaxy S5

The list of modifications offered by AA AIO TWEAKER is very high and is constantly being updated. You can try the ones you need by activating the specific buttons; then, to execute the change in Android Auto, you must restart the phone. Once you connect it to the car, the modifications will appear on the vehicle screen.

Android Auto Modifier

Restart the rooted mobile so that the modifications made in Android Auto can take effect

Rooting the usual mobile is not the most recommended: our recommendation is that, in case you want to try the modifications, make ROOT to some other Android that you have at home and that you use that one to test with AA AIO TWEAKER. You can even keep that phone in the glove compartment of the car so you have it handy on trips, for example.

Previous articleThey discover microbes that cause obesity, and that it can be contagious
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

