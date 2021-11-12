How to activate rain alerts in the ‘Weather’ application on your iPhone

Since smartphones arrived, our habits have been radically transformed and much of the information that we need to have on hand in our daily lives comes to us with little effort. That is the case of meteorology, so important to know if we should bring a coat or an umbrella and that until recently it was information that only came to us through newspapers or television. iOS has a native application that you have available for many years and that provides us with the estimated information on the maximum and minimum temperatures, as well as a brief description of how the day will go: sunny, cloudy, with rain, snow, wind, etc. . Now, if you want to be aware of any change that is going to occur, practically minute by minute, you must do the following. We are going to activate the notifications. Weather allows us to have access to the forecasts almost instantly both of the location in which we are and of any other that we previously save. It does not matter if it is about places we are going to go, or in which we have already been and that we have put as favorites, that in all cases we can select the notifications that we will receive. It goes without saying that the most important is the current location, whatever it is and wherever we are, which saves us from having to change by hand every time we move to another destination. To tell the iPhone to notify us when a change in the weather is coming, we must go to the Weather app and click on the three horizontal lines that you will see on the bottom right of the screen. That will take us to a page full of flashcards summarizing the weather at our favorite locations. Now we touch on the three points that you will see at the other end of the screen, that is, at the top right. A small pop-up menu will be displayed, from which we select “Notifications”. That will take us to the authentic hot zone of the alert system, since you can choose between always activating the alerts wherever you are, or only in certain places that you have stored and that we have talked about before. This last option is interesting in case you have a family member and you want to notify them of possible radical changes in the scheduled time. Of course, when you go to activate the notifications, you will have to give the application specific permissions since, by default, iOS deactivates them until we decide on our own to turn on those notifications. >