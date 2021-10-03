How to activate photo composition suggestions on Samsung mobiles?

You’ve probably seen people upload amazing photos taken with a device just like yours and you don’t understand how they do it. The photographic area has its rules and also tricks that help us to generate better images. However, not all of us have this knowledge and therefore there are possibilities such as activating the composition suggestions in Samsung equipment.

This function will allow you to have a guide with which you can completely improve the composition of what you capture, obtaining photographs with a more professional finish.

Steps to activate composition suggestions on Samsung

Samsung mobiles stand out a lot for the functions it incorporates with its Android customization layer. In that sense, the devices offer features that we will not find in equipment from other manufacturers. For example, in the photographic field, the Galaxy have the so-called scene optimizer. This uses Artificial Intelligence to detect what we are photographing and adapt the shot to get the most out of the photo. In that sense, activating composition suggestions on your Samsung can make a definite difference in the results.

This process is really simple, so to get started, open the camera and then tap on the gear icon which will take you to settings. Next, locate “Composition Suggestions” and activate the switch. At this point, you will have the suggestions enabled, so that when you take a photo you will have guides on the screen that will indicate the best way to capture the image.

If you are very interested in photography and want to take advantage of your Galaxy equipment and its cameras, start by activating the composition suggestions function that Samsung offers. Also, in the settings section you will find other options that can help you get better photos, so take a look and take better photos right away.