How to activate macro mode in iOS 15.2 manually

With the Apple iOS 15.2 operating system update, iPhone 13 devices have the option to manual activation of macro focus. This update allows solving the problems caused by the automatic activation of this type of focus.

Macro mode allows you to properly focus on objects very close to the lens

The new macro manual focus mode makes it possible to activate it thanks to the appearance of the corresponding button, but this button will appear only if the iPhone has previously been configured for it, which is achieved by following these steps, remembering that this macro manual focus mode It can only be activated on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models:

-Update iPhone to the latest version of the operating system iOS 15.2 (or later).

-Access the Camera app within the iOS settings.

-Activate macro control using the virtual slider button.

From that moment, when the Camera app is opened to capture an image with the iPhone, a new icon will appear in the lower left part of the screen. only when the mobile is very close to the object (or subject) to be photographed, since the macro mode is exclusive for these types of photos. This icon represents the silhouette of a flower, and as with other options, it can appear in white or crossed out (deactivated) or without crossing out and in yellow (activated), being able to activate and deactivate simply by pressing it.

Activating it forces the use of the macro lens, which offers a sharper focus to objects or subjects that are very close to the camera. With mobile phones that have been converted into cameras for years with which you can obtain high-quality results and take good photos, which have nothing to envy of some digital camera models, options such as manual activation of macro mode allow you to get the most out of it. possible for the most demanding photography enthusiasts without the need to carry an additional device.

.