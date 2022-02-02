Search here...
How to activate “Low Battery” mode on iPhone

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Maybe you didn’t know it, but your iPhone has a special “Low Power” mode that is used so that the battery of our phone consumes less by carrying out routine activities on the device when it is not too charged.

“Low Power” mode allows you to temporarily pause some battery-consuming features on iPhone

The ideal is to keep this mode active, especially when the battery drops below 20%. But iPhone has an option that allows you to keep it on constantly and automatically switch the iPhone to low power mode when necessary, which will greatly help reduce battery consumption.

In some mobile phones, the “Low Power” mode is activated by default, but if it is not like that on your iPhone, or you simply want to check if it is or not, we are going to give you the steps to check if you are using the “Low Power” mode. Low battery”. If not, we encourage you to activate it right now.

How to activate “Low Power” mode on iPhone

To activate or deactivate the «Low Battery» mode, you just have to go to the configuration options of your iPhone phone and enter the «Settings» / «Battery» option, press on the button that turns it on and off.

You have the option of being able to manage this from the Control Center of your mobile phone. To do this, go to “Settings” / “Control Center” / “Customize Controls” and add “Low Battery Mode” to appear in the Control Center of your iPhone.

What does it mean to have the “Low Battery” mode activated

When you have “Low Battery Mode” enabled, your iPhone battery will last longer. However, some tools or features may take longer to update or complete. Even some might not work until your iPhone’s battery charge is back to 80% or higher.

In any case, they are not “vital” functionalities and do not prevent the correct operation of the mobile phone. Among others, the connection with iCloud Photos is paused, the use of 5G networks is reduced to 4G except when watching or streaming video, some visual effects are reduced and automatic downloads are paralyzed.

When the “Low Battery” mode is activated, the battery icon at the top of the screen will be yellow. When the battery charge exceeds 80%, it will automatically turn green and the “Low Battery” mode will be deactivated.

.

Previous articleThese are the moderations that Google takes when evaluating the reviews published on Maps
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
