How to activate Facebook subtitles on mobile

More and more applications are globalizing their audiovisual content with , such is the case of Twitter, which now has a button to them. The same goes for the feature of generating automatic transcripts on Instagram. Now the facebook captions they are also a reality and can be easily activated on phones on both Android and iOS.

Enabling subtitles for videos is perfect if you watch a lot of content that is in a foreign language.

The good news is that applying subtitles on Facebook is very simple. Best of all, the procedure is the same on Android and iOS, nothing will change. Here we will give the indications so that you can count on the support of the transcriptions whenever you need them. Let us begin!

So you can activate Facebook subtitles (Android and iOS)

– Enter the Facebook application.

– Tap on the “Facebook Watch” icon. On Android it is at the top, while on the iPhone it is at the bottom.

– Enter the “Watch” tab, scroll down and tap on any video you want.

– Click on the video to see each of the playback options. Click on the “Settings” icon in the lower right corner.

– A list of functions will open, choose “Subtitles”.

– If subtitles are available, select the language you want for the transcripts.

– Now the subtitles will appear in the language you have chosen.

Enable Facebook captions on the web

– Open the search engine on your computer and enter Facebook.

– Click on your profile icon.

– Choose “Settings and privacy”.

– Being inside this section, select “Settings”.

– Scroll down the menu on the left and tap on “Videos”.

– On the “Video Settings” page, click the dropdown menu next to “Always show subtitles” and choose “On”.

– Transcripts will now appear on Facebook videos.