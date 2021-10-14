How to activate encryption of WhatsApp backups

Of the many novelties that are expected from WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption of backups begins, as of Thursday, to be a reality. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announces that the arrival of this feature is beginning to roll out among all users of Android and iOS devices around the world.

What must be taken into account is that the encryption of the backup copies will have to be activated, since by default it will be disabled when it becomes available in the accounts themselves, since they admit that the deployment will be slow, and it is also necessary to count with the latest version of the application available.



Once the requirements have been met, the following steps must be followed:

To open Settings

Walk into Chats

Walk into Backup copy

and enter End-to-end encrypted backup

Pressing Continue , follow the steps to create password or 64-digit encryption key

Press Ready

At this last point, WhatsApp indicates that:

Wait for WhatsApp to prepare your end-to-end encrypted backup. You may need to connect your device to a power source.

In any case, you will be ready to carry out end-to-end encrypted backups, on Google Drive for Android device users, and on Apple iCloud for iPhone users.

In this way, users will have their backup copies safe from possible access by third parties, where neither WhatsApp nor the service provider will be able to access the backed up content.

The downside is that users have to keep the data well because, if they lose the conversations and forget the password or encryption key, they will not be able to restore the backup copies they have available.

This feature was announced last September by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, thus joining the end-to-end encryption that conversations on WhatsApp have been enjoying for more than five years.

