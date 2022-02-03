Search here...
How to activate dark mode on YouTube

By: Brian Adam

Date:

For more than a decade, YouTube has occupied a position on the podium of the most used apps in the world year after year. The streaming video platform, which has also benefited from the pandemic and teleworking, was the second most used social network in 2021, with 2,291 million users worldwide and an average of 1,000 million hours viewing per day.

YouTube introduced the dark mode on its website in 2017, and a year later it was integrated into its mobile version for iOS and Android

If you’re one of those people who spends hours and hours glued to YouTube, hooking one suggested video to the next, maybe you should start worrying about your eyesight. YouTube, which is to everything,introduced in 2017 the dark mode, which fills the application with gray and black tones to facilitate navigation in low light environments, in its version. The following year it was the turn of the mobile app, first installing the dark mode on iOS and later on Android.

Here we explain how you can activate the dark mode on YouTube, both in the mobile app and in its desktop version. Watch videos with this mode activated it will be a relief for your eyesespecially when you are in a dimly lit place and excessive brightness can damage your eyes.

YouTube dark mode on desktop

On the desktop version, open the YouTube website and click on your profile avatar in the upper right corner. In the event that you are not inside your user session, you can click on the icon of the three vertical points, also in the upper right corner, to open a menu.

In that drop-down menu you will see several options, and you must click on the one that says “Appearance: device theme”. Clicking on it will open a tab where you can choose between “Dark theme” and “Light theme”. Click on the first one to activate dark mode.

YouTube dark mode on mobile

In the mobile app, open the YouTube app and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner of your screen.

By doing so you will see that a tab is displayed, in which you must click on “Settings”. From there, enter the “General” section to reach a new menu in which you will see the option to activate the “Dark theme”.

.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

