How to activate dark mode on TikTok

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Getting into TikTok to watch videos and thirty-second videos can end up consuming several hours of any given afternoon. As the health authorities warn, spending too much time looking at a screen, especially if it is very bright and you are in a dark environmentcan cause serious damage to eyesight.

TikTok’s dark mode allows you to dim the brightness and intensity of the app

To remedy this, TikTok and other digital platforms have a dark mode. Thanks to it, the brightness of the screen is dimmed and the view is not so strongly stimulated or damaged in the same way. Next, we explain step by step how to activate the dark mode of TikTok.

-Profile icon: Open the TikTok app on your mobile phone and then tap on your profile icon. This is in the top right corner of the screen. By clicking on this option, TikTok will display a window with several configuration options on your screen.

-“Settings and privacy”: Of all the options that appear in that tab, you must click on the one that says “Settings and privacy”.

-«Content and activity»: After accessing the settings folder, you will see that TikTok shows you a menu where you can configure numerous aspects of the social network. Go into the section entitled “Content and activity”.

-«Dark mode»: Finally, you must activate the “Dark mode” option that appears within the aforementioned folder. It is also possible to manually adjust the intensity of the TikTok light and the screen brightness; in addition to synchronizing these aspects with those configured by default on your mobile phone. This selection of the brightness and intensity of the light in TikTok is especially appreciated within the “Discover” section and in your own profile.

.