The possibility of putting a phone or an app in dark mode is essential to take care of the user’s health. Dark mode allows you to change the interface to black and gray tones, with a low brightness.

iOS phones have a dark mode feature that allows you to lower the brightness of the screen and save battery

This makes it easier to use the phone in dimly lit environments, otherwise the excess brightness emanating from the screen in a dimly lit room can damage the user’s eyesight. In addition, this dark mode allows you to save battery and reduce the energy consumption of the device.

The different technological platforms They have been incorporating dark mode into their applications over time. Without going any further, in recent months LinkedIn has announced that it would launch the possibility of activating the dark mode after several years working on this model. Also Google, last September, activated a dark mode function for its desktop and for the version of Maps on iPhone.

At other times we have explained how to activate the dark mode on YouTube, WhatsApp or the web version of Instagram. Here we will indicate how to do it on an iOS phoneso that your wallpaper and all your applications dim their brightness.

How to activate dark mode on iPhone

Activating the dark mode on a phone with the iOS operating system is very simple. You just have to follow these two steps:

-«Settings»: From the main menu of your iOS phone, go to the “Settings” icon. Within this folder you have the possibility to configure various aspects of your device.

-«Brightness and screen»: One of the signs inside the “Settings” folder bears the name “Brightness and display”. Once you have entered this option you will see that the phone allows you to choose between “Dark” or “Light”, which is the basic lighting mode. Activate the “Dark” option and you will see how the lighting of the phone decreases.

.