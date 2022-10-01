How to access your history of videos watched on TikTok

TikTok is the instant social network, like instant coffee; one made by and for the moment in which, as many of its users recognize, it is easy to get lost by sliding your finger endlessly, and that is that the mixture of the format and an algorithm that will do everything possible to catch you the sooner the better, is everything a hooking experience.

Thus, while TikTok is made, much more than other platforms of its kind, to put your mind blank and get carried away by the most spurious entertainment, like everything in this life, there are exceptions and interesting content that is easy come in and out of sight without giving you the opportunity to save or share it.

TikTok improved on these aspects with the I like it and with the markers, but he was still missing a history option of watched videosto at least try to recover some video you saw and that for whatever reason -you didn’t save it, you closed the app, or you hit the wrong button and the carousel restarted- you lost sight of.

Well, that option, that of being able to access the history of videos watched, arrived recently, but in a not at all intuitive way. Let’s see how it’s done.

How to check your viewing history on TikTok

It would be expected that a type of application like this, for videos after all, would have a specific section to access to see the viewing history, but this is not the case. In other words, the section exists, but it is hidden, strange as it may seem. You have to look for it, and never better said:

Click on the magnifying glass to make a search and put an asterisk .When the results are displayed, you will see a lossless option appear: «See your viewing history «. Before accessing, you can refine your search by applying various filters based on your activity or publication date. In any case, the history is displayed in chronological order.

tiktok

And that’s it. Now you know how to check your history of videos watched on TikTok, if you didn’t already know. Now they just need to refine the function a bit to make it more accessible, because as it stands it leaves a bit to be desired.