How to access Twitter timelines more easily

On Twitter, they know that there is always room for improvement, and now they focus on facilitating the choice between the two existing timelines: that of the most relevant tweets and that of the most recent tweets.

It was three years ago when the blue bird platform, to the discontent of those users who wanted to access the publications in chronological order instead of algorithmic ordering based on relevance, began to work on a mechanism that allows users to choose the type of chronology at each moment.



Thanks to this, we have been able to be between the most relevant tweets chronology for a while, which is the one found by default, and the most recent tweets chronology, so as not to miss a detail of the accounts we monitor, thank you to a star symbol that we have in the user interface, both in the web version and in the mobile applications.

New way to select timelines, now in testing

But now Twitter, in search of greater simplification, is testing a new mechanism that makes it easier to go from one timeline to another and vice versa.

As announced from the official support account, for now on iOS, The test will consist of a slight downward slide of the active chronology, which will make it possible to appear at the top of the tabs of the two existing chronologies on the platform, choosing at each moment the chronology that you want to have.

For now It is a test, it is unknown if it will finally be deployed as a standard feature to all users in the future. In this regard, it will depend both on the results of the test and the comments that Twitter receives over time.

For this reason, we will have to wait for it to be implemented in a definitive way, and in its case it also maintains or not the option that we continue to use today through the stars icon.

This test comes a few days after Twitter launched its function that allows you to eliminate followers without the need for prior blocking of them, which will be especially satisfying for those users who no longer want certain accounts to follow their posts on Twitter.

The needs that have been appearing have allowed Twitter to mold the experience we receive today, together with the payment functions that are gradually emerging so as not to depend exclusively on advertising.