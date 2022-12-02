How to access the Instagram Help Center from your mobile step by step

- Advertisement -

Surely you have encountered on some occasion with failures in the Instagram application and you have not the slightest idea why they occur. It can be something from the specific app or from your own terminal. It may even be that the account does not work as it should when it comes to sharing content. To solve this, there is a tool that not many resort to: the Help Center. In this place you will find different guides that may be the solution you were looking for and, as we have been able to verify, there are a large number of options that are interesting to know so that Instagram always works as it should on your phone or tablet. There are no people to contact, but the database of problems that end when accessing the Help Center is really impressive. Therefore, knowing how to access it is something that you must be clear about yes or yes. Access the Instagram Help Center To achieve this, regardless of the operating system you use, what you have to do is follow the steps that we are going to start. You don’t have to leave the application at all, and all the content is perfectly adapted so that you can use it on the touch screen of the computer where you have the application. This is what you should do: Open the Instagram application as usual and, on the first screen, look for the icon that identifies your account (it is usually in the lower right area). The next thing is to click on it and, when you go to your account page, use the icon that has three horizontal lines as identification. Now, you will see a new menu with different options, select the one called Settings. From among the possibilities that you now see on the phone or tablet screen, click on Help and, then, you will enter a place where you can find all the help you need and that is the application’s Help Center. Simply, find what you find useful and use it to access solutions to different problems that may be associated with the operation of the app or the account you have. You are done and you can repeat this as many times as you want. You can access the Instagram Help Center from the social network’s web client. Here what you have to do is access your account and, then, you must use the help button at the bottom of the right area of ​​the screen. It is much simpler, but it is not very common to use the platform as usual, since it is normal to use an application for a phone or tablet. >