How to access the history of complaints on Instagram

Any Instagram user can report to the moderators of the platform any content that they consider abusive, violent or contrary to the rules of coexistence of the social network. When a user reports a post or comment, Instagram does not inform you after the follow-up and the consequences that you have had your report.

Instagram users can access their history of complaints on the social network and know what consequences they had

However, there is a way to know where all those complaints have come from. Through a simple process, any Instagram user can obtain a history of their complaints with detailed information about their consequences and the measures taken by the company against the offender.

Here we explain how to access that history of complaints and find out what your complaints have been to the social network:

-«Settings»: Open your Instagram account and click on your profile icon that you will see in the upper right corner of the screen. By doing so, you will see that Instagram displays a window with a series of configuration options, Click on the sign that says “Settings” to start the process.

-“Help”: Once inside the “Settings” section you should look for the sign that says “Help”. This link will take you to the Instagram help menu, where you must click on the “Support Request” option and then select to enter the “Reports” section.

-Information provided by Instagram: This screen will show you a list of all the complaints and reports you have made. All of them include the reason for it and the decision that Instagram made in this regard. If you click on one of them, the social network details the procedure followed against the user in question and the punishment, if any, that was applied to the offender. In this way, you will be able to verify that your complaints on the social network do not always fall on deaf ears.

.