How to access the Google password manager on Android

If you use the Google Password Manager on your mobile, it will help you to have the new dynamics that Android proposes.

Whether you need to check a password or make a change, you can access the administrator from the home screen of your device.

Android allows access to the password manager from the home screen

To make it easier to use strong passwords and save them without fear of forgetting them, we can use Google’s password manager. A dynamic that is integrated into both Google Chrome and Android.

To access this password manager from the web, we just have to go to the “Password manager” section that we find within the My Google account settings. There we can see all the passwords of websites and applications that we have saved, check if there are any vulnerable, modify or delete them.

And of course, the dynamic will always be activated when we have to type a new password or log in to a website. But on mobile, it is a bit more difficult to find a password manager if we want to make any changes.

However, with the latest update to Google Play Services it is easier to access the manager. As mentioned in 9to5Google, it is now possible to add a shortcut on the home screen to go to the Google password manager.

To find this option follow these steps:

Open the mobile Settings and search for Google

Select “Manage your Google account”

Now scroll down to the “Security” section and look for “Password Manager”.

Within “Password manager” click on the gear icon that will take you to Settings

Look for the option “Add shortcut to the home screen”, and just by pressing it you will see that the shortcut is created

So you will no longer have to scroll through different sections of the mobile to see your passwords, since you will be able to access them easily with this new option.