HomeMobileAndroidHow to access posts from family and friends in chronological order on...

How to access posts from family and friends in chronological order on Facebook

MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
home feed facebook.jpg
home feed facebook.jpg
- Advertisement -

Meta Platforms surprises today announcing the arrival of the new Feeds tab on facebook, going back in a way to its origins as a public social network before the various changes in its algorithm over time have reconverted the main feed into a section mostly for recommendations.

From the new Feeds tab, Users will have access in chronological order to the publications that are produced in the accounts of friends, in the groups where they are present, in the pages that are followed and more.

[mb_related_posts1]

Going back to the beginning or becoming more like TikTok?

Even so, the Facebook app will still initially display the Home feedand the deployment of the new tab begins to arrive today to the Facebook application for Android and iOS, with the forecast to reach all users within a week.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, points out in a post that today’s release is one of the most requested features so users don’t miss out on their friends’ posts.

Galaxy S22 and S22 +, another “gift” from rumors: here is the Pink Gold color

More precisely, it states that:

So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can view posts from your friends, groups, pages, and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a custom feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll be most interested in. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to further customize and control your experience.

Even so, The Home tab will continue to show content from family and friends in follow-up, surrounded by recommendations of content that may be of interest, as the algorithm understands, without regard to the chronology of the publications that are to be displayed.

Although the new feed allows to recover the experience of yesteryear, from The Verge they understand that its launch has more to do with the idea of ​​being more like TikTok, taking into account that this video platform has two different feeds: «Following », which is the equivalent of the new tab Feed on Facebook, and «For you», which is the equivalent of the Home feed on Facebook.

[mb_related_posts2]

To reinforce this hypothesis, we remember that hours ago we commented that Facebook will allow streamers to create Reels with their transmissions, which shows the path that Facebook is heading with which to try to win back users, and more than segment of younger users, more on the side of TikTok than Facebook or even Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

In the midst of the battle between platforms, Netflix lost a million subscribers

The world's largest streaming service also said that plans to launch a cheaper ad-supported...
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo returns to Disney + with the third season of “High School Musical: The series”

The third season hasn't premiered yet. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS)...
Tech News

Infinix introduces its 3D vapor cloud camera

As the performance of smartphones grows, both the manufacturers of their components and their...
5G News

This is the most affordable member of Google’s Pixel 6 mobile family

Google has just expanded its family of Pixel 6 mobile phones with the arrival...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Android

Google will retire YouTube Go next August

YouTube Go is the application that Google launched a few years ago with the...

© 2021 voonze.com.