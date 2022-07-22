How to access posts from family and friends in chronological order on Facebook

Meta Platforms surprises today announcing the arrival of the new Feeds tab on , going back in a way to its origins as a public social network before the various changes in its algorithm over time have reconverted the main feed into a section mostly for recommendations.

From the new Feeds tab, Users will have in order to the publications that are produced in the accounts of friends, in the groups where they are present, in the pages that are followed and more.



[mb_related_posts1]

Going back to the beginning or becoming more like TikTok?

Even so, the Facebook app will still initially display the Home feedand the deployment of the new tab begins to arrive today to the Facebook application for Android and iOS, with the forecast to reach all users within a week.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, points out in a post that today’s release is one of the most requested features so users don’t miss out on their friends’ posts.

More precisely, it states that:

So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can view posts from your friends, groups, pages, and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a custom feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll be most interested in. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to further customize and control your experience.

Even so, The Home tab will continue to show content from and friends in follow-up, surrounded by recommendations of content that may be of interest, as the algorithm understands, without regard to the chronology of the publications that are to be displayed.

Although the new feed allows to recover the experience of yesteryear, from The Verge they understand that its launch has more to do with the idea of ​​being more like TikTok, taking into account that this video platform has two different feeds: «Following », which is the equivalent of the new tab Feed on Facebook, and «For you», which is the equivalent of the Home feed on Facebook.

[mb_related_posts2]

To reinforce this hypothesis, we remember that hours ago we commented that Facebook will allow streamers to create Reels with their transmissions, which shows the path that Facebook is heading with which to try to win back users, and more than segment of younger users, more on the side of TikTok than Facebook or even Instagram.