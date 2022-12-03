How to access iCloud from an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

iCloud It is one of the best cloud storage platforms, which allows you to access the application from any device, regardless of whether it is from Apple or not. In this way, it is possible to keep mail, contacts, calendar, etc. synchronized.

Despite what many believe, you can log in to iCloud on Android, it is not complicated to synchronize the app.

Currently, iCloud can be accessed from Android if proper methods are applied. These are those procedures that make access possible without any complications. You only have to comply with a very simple step by step.

Access iCloud emails on Android

– The first step is to go to the home page of the Apple ID and login.

– Being in the “Login and security” section, click on “Application-specific passwords”.

– Then, choose “Generate an app-specific password”.

– You will be asked for a description for the password, then you must click on “Create”.

– Write down the key, you will need it shortly.

– Go to your Android mobile, open Gmail and tap on your profile icon.

– Go to the option “Add another account”.

– Tap on “Other” and put the iCloud email and click on “Next”.

– Enter the password you just created and choose “Next”.

– From now on, you will see your iCloud mail in Gmail.

sync contacts

– Go to the iCloud page from a browser on your Mac and sign in.

– Click on “Contacts” and click on the gear-shaped icon.

– Choose all your contacts, click on the gear again and click on “Export vCard”.

– Save the file on your computer, go to the browser, open contacts.google.com and enable your session.

– Select the “Import” option and browse for the “vCard” file.

– Tap on “Import” for the contacts to be added and start syncing to the device.

View iCloud photos on Android

– While in the “Photos” section, click on “Select”.

– Choose “Select all” and click on the button with the three points.

– Click on “Download” and choose “Download” again to confirm.

– iCloud images will be downloaded to the Android operating system as a compressed ZIP file.