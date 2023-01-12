How to Access Developer Features on Android

- Advertisement -

The developer functions of the best Android phones grant access to a variety of hidden tools on the team that will make it possible to make the most of the smartphone’s capabilities. Some settings in the developer section allow you to considerably improve the user experience, so it is necessary to take them into account.

Enabling developer features is a simple procedure that will not compromise the integrity of the device.

With the developer options you will have the freedom to speed up the processing speed of the Android mobile, force the maximum refresh rate, keep the screen always on, etc. Here we will tell you what you must do to enable these functions in a matter of a couple of minutes, there will be no complications.

How to Activate Android Developer Tools

– Enter the “Settings” section of your smartphone and tap on “About phone”.

– Click on the build number seven times.

– If you have a Samsung phone, click on “Software Information”. Then select the build number and tap it seven times.

– Enter your password or pattern to unlock the terminal.

– Go back to the main “Settings” menu and access “System”, there you will see a new section with the name “Developer options”.

That’s all you have to do, you are now in the developer options menu. There you can experiment with the settings you want, but you have to be careful, since some of them directly affect the performance of the mobile. It’s best if you’re not sure what a feature does, don’t turn it on.

The developer tools will make many things easier for you, such as changing animations and the speed of device transitions. There are also interesting sections that allow you to speed up the CPU, which will be useful to have more performance when using the best mobile games.

You will have detailed access to the state of the device’s memory, you will be able to enable USB debugging, control error reports and many other interesting things. Now your smartphone will have more options available for you to personalize it however you want.