How to access all Fitness + workouts through your iPhone (or iPad)

Fitness + is already among us. Since last Wednesday, Apple has already available in Spain the training, physical exercise and healthy life service linked to its Apple Watch, which will allow us to monitor everything we do and save it in our account to keep a detailed control of the calories we burn or how long we stay active. This Fitness +, which has been in operation for a year in countries such as the US, is based on a series of videos where some of the best-known celebrities of that country, take us by the hand through dance, running, cycling training , relaxation, core, yoga, strength, rowing or recovery. A resource that will allow us to start those “polvorón” and “bikini” operations that we always sign up for every year with the help of experts. Let’s go to Fitness + If you have already subscribed to the service through Apple One Premium or individually in the App Store, the way to find all the workouts is very simple. You simply have to go to the Fitness application on the iPhone or iPad and, at the bottom, tap on the Fitness + icon that you will see at the bottom of the screen, right in the center. By doing so, you will reach the heart of the platform, with a cover that highlights (and recommends) some of the content, ordered by the categories of “This week”, “New routines”, “More meditations”, “Artist in detail” and the so-called “Programs”, which bring together a series of sessions to complete specific trainings that, now in the early days of Fitness + in Spain, focus on the concept “for beginners”. If you have enough of those highlights, you have a series of filters at the top that give you direct access to the different types of training. You just have to touch on one of them to go to the collection of videos available in that category which, it must be remembered, are all in English but with Spanish subtitles. Something that can throw back many users but we already warn you that it is hardly relevant if we do not lose detail of what happens on the screen. You must bear in mind that when we start one of the sessions, our Apple Watch interprets that we are going to start a new training since it is collecting all our activity data, such as calories burned or heart rate, so we recommend completing them so that do not count as a failed attempt. >