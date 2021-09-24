How the YouTube recommendation algorithm works

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube video recommendations allow users to discover new content and creators related to their tastes and the videos they have seen, commented on, and liked.

This is how the YouTube recommendation engine works when choosing the content to display.

YouTube’s recommendation system is based on the principle of helping people to find the videos they want to watch, but they have not yet discovered. In this way, YouTube shows recommended videos on its home page, but also in the side panel, specifically in the “Up Next” area.

YouTube’s recommendation system was created in 2008, and since then the different algorithms that choose content have become very sophisticated. At first, the algorithm was limited to choosing the videos that worked best within the platform and showing them in a tab called «Trending». However, few users watched these videos, as they rarely matched their true interests.

What factors does YouTube take into account when recommending a video?

-Display time: One of the main factors that YouTube takes as a reference to show a video is the viewing time. The data from the platform shows that when a user watches a complete video, it is because they like the content and, therefore, those videos with the longest viewing time will be recommended to more users.

-Publication time: Although some videos are shown in the recommendation engine from the first day of publication, it is more normal that it takes a few days (sometimes even months) before the video is shown as a recommendation. This has an explanation, since YouTube has a lot of data about the oldest channels, so its algorithm knows immediately if a video is recommended. However, newer channels do not have enough data, so they usually take longer to appear.

-Channel size: One of the most common complaints among users and creators is that YouTube does not usually recommend content from small channels. Again, this is a data problem, as these channels provide less data to YouTube, so the algorithm does not “trust” the content enough to recommend it. However, it all depends on the engagement that is generated, since a small channel that has a lot of interaction with users will see its content appear in the recommendation engine.

-Subscriptions: Although it would be normal to believe that subscriptions influence recommendations, the truth is that they do so to a lesser extent. The answer is that, many times we subscribe to channels that we never see content from. YouTube analyzes this behavior, so it does not recommend content of this type, nor does it take into account the channel’s “subscribers-views” ratio for its content to appear in the recommendations. Again, the content will appear in the recommendations if users consume and interact with the content.

