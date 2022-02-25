How the war could affect the global chip industry

I know that talking about problems with chips during a war may seem superficial when you consider that human lives are being lost, but it is important to know all the details to understand the reasons why the blockades do not reach 100% and the agreements they end up being more flexible than they should be.

Ukraine, for one, supplies more than 90% of America’s semiconductor-grade neon, a gas used in lasers used in the chip-making process. On the other hand, Russia supplies 35% of palladium, a rare metal used to create semiconductors.

There is a global dependency on many fronts. Ukraine is also Europe’s main supplier of corn, and Russia offers huge amounts of gas… but let’s focus on chip manufacturing.

The Semiconductor Industry Association says there are key materials and gases in reserve, and there are no immediate risks of supply disruption, but the long-term impact is real.

If the supply of neon is reduced, there will be no chips for hardware, and that affects much more than mobiles and consoles, it affects the global system that is extremely dependent on technology.

One of the main concerns is related to the demand for chips that specialize in artificial intelligence, since that demand is growing more than 50% annually.

South Korea has invested $451bn in developing semiconductors and Intel has invested $20bn in two new semiconductor smelters to combat chip shortages, but it still may not be enough depending on demand.

The important thing to note is that the semiconductor supply chain is very fragile, that we cannot depend on one country for the materials we need to grow, that it is important to identify bottlenecks in automobile and medical device manufacturing, and that we must ensure the creation of analog chips used in power management, image sensors, radio frequency and other applications, as today’s global society relies too heavily on such technology.

The world needs more factories to produce semiconductors, and in the United States they are already moving. They have introduced a new version of the Competition and Innovation Act with $52 billion in domestic semiconductor funding.