WhatsApp wants to go beyond being a simple messaging application and become a comprehensive communications tool from which newsletters can also be created, distributed and read.

Receiving and reading newsletters is (until now) associated with email

Newsletters are a type of subscription content that generally arrive via email with topics of interest from companies, groups, the media, influential people or experts in some field. They are widely used at an informative level and in corporate marketing campaigns. Many people also create their own newsletter through platforms like Medium or Substack.

Now, as has been learned by checking the source code of the beta versions of WhatsApp, the company, owned by Meta, also wants to be a platform for creating, distributing and reading newsletters.

How to send newsletters on WhatsApp

Although at the moment the functionality is in the development phase and is not activated for the 2,000 million users that the instant messaging application has around the world, some details are already known about how the newsletters will work on WhatsApp when they are launched.

This new type will appear in the WhatsApp States tab and will apparently be called “Newsletters”. There the option to create a newsletter will appear, in a box

Thus, the popular instant messaging app will host a new type of content that will be called newsletters and that will be displayed in the Status tab of the application, similar to the one that appears when creating a group or a community.

You can choose the name of the newsletter, which will be made up of a maximum of 100 characters. You can also add an image and a description that can include up to 500 characters. This description will be useful for followers, according to WhatsApp, since it will guide the nature and content of the newsletter. As for the image, you can choose to use your own photos, from the device’s gallery, emojis or images from the Internet.

Subscription to WhatsApp newsletters

That person’s contacts will be able to subscribe to your Newsletter to be aware of the content that that person shares, and that will be displayed in their Status tab. In a way, the operation is reminiscent of the new Channels that Instagram is preparing.

Images, texts, videos may be included in WhatsApp newsletters… although their format will be different from that of States or Group Chats. The newsletters will allow closer communication with close groups of friends and contacts, in a unidirectional way, since they will receive the content published by the creator of the newsletter on their devices without the possibility of interacting and publishing responses to it. In this sense, they would also be similar to Telegram Channels.

The inclusion of newsletters is an interesting move that can be very successful if implemented properly. Newsletters are a form of communication that is still very popular, especially among companies and bloggers.