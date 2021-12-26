How the Money Laundering Prevention Law affects cryptocurrencies

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The new Money Laundering Prevention Law, which was approved on April 28, will force cryptocurrency users to register and virtual currency exchange services for legal tender -and vice versa- will be supervised by the authorities, as well as electronic purse and virtual wallet companies.

What will this mean for cryptocurrency owners and those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies in the future? From Bonatti Compliance they assure that the reinforcement of the identification system will entail greater guarantees of the activity, which, in principle, seems positive.

Let’s delve into what the new legislation entails. First of all, it should be noted that the new law will apply to any person or company that wants to acquire Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency in Spain or with a company that operates in Spain.

The law establishes a series of requirements that will change the way in which currency exchange or custody companies interact with clients. For example, they will be required to have a formal identification to be able to own cryptocurrencies. A DNI will not be necessary, but a digital identification, standardized, in accordance with European regulations.

A declaration of beneficial owner will also be requested. Cryptoactive service provision companies will have to have a process to identify the natural persons who are behind the legal entities as owners or as decision-makers.

The real owners are all the natural persons who have more than 25% of the capital of the companies, of a legal person, such as a limited company or joint-stock company. “The goal is simply a formal statement of who the decision makers are within the company that owns the bitcoins,” says Francisco Bonatti, Managing Partner of Bonatti Compliance.

The law also implies the obligation to identify the activity of the company or natural person that owns the bitcoins. For example, they will be forced to indicate the origin of the funds of the money with which they want to acquire the bitcoins or, in the event that they already have them and want to keep them in that company, the keys from where they have been obtained. bitcoins.

In addition, the law will oblige to monitor the activity, as occurs in banking entities. Thus, companies will have to use alerts in case any unusual behavior of any of the customers is detected.

