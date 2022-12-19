How technology can help reduce the amount of plastic

We all know that plastic is one of the main threats to the development of life on our planet due to its long duration.

Plastic takes a long time to degrade, it can take hundreds of years to fully decompose, which means that all the plastic that has ever been produced still exists in some way. This can lead to the accumulation of large amounts of plastic in the environment, especially in the oceans, where animals can ingest it or get trapped in it.



On the other hand, plastic can release toxic substances as it degrades. These substances can be absorbed by animals and plants, which can have negative effects on the health of these living beings.

They can also hinder the circulation of water and nutrients, which can affect the health of marine ecosystems. All this without counting that its production requires large amounts of natural resources, such as oil and gas. That map can be seen at this link.

The point is that technology can help reduce the amount of plastic on the planet in a number of ways. Some of them include:

– Recycling: Technology can improve recycling processes and increase the amount of plastic that can be recycled. Advanced technologies can also be used to separate and purify different types of plastic, allowing them to be recycled more efficiently.

– bioplastics: The technology can also help develop bioplastics, which are biodegradable plastics made from renewable raw materials such as sugar cane, corn or potato. These bioplastics can replace petroleum-based plastics and contribute to reducing the amount of petroleum-based plastic in the environment.

– Reduced use of plastic: Technology can also help reduce the use of plastic in general, through the implementation of more efficient waste management systems and the promotion of sustainable consumption practices. For example, mobile apps can be used to encourage the use of reusable packaging and deposit and return systems can be implemented to encourage the use of reusable packaging.

– Innovations in packaging design: Technology can also help develop new packaging designs that are easier to recycle or biodegradable, which can help reduce the amount of plastic in the environment.

technology in recycling

In the first point I comment that technology can help when it comes to recycling plastic. In fact, automated selection systems that use cameras and sensors can be used to separate different types of materials and classify them into specific categories.

It is also possible to use advanced recycling techniques, such as pyrolysis or gasification, to recycle thermosetting plastics or composite materials, such as tires. Advanced purification techniques can even remove contaminants and improve the purity of recycled material, increasing its value and making it more attractive to buyers.

AI can also help to design new packaging that is easier to recycle, that better separate the components so that the plastic and the rest of the elements are clearly differentiated.

Some countries that innovate in recycling

There are several countries that are innovating in the recycling sector.

– Germany is known for having one of the highest recycling rates in the world. The country has implemented a number of measures, such as deposit and return systems and sustainable waste management policies, which have helped encourage recycling. In addition, Germany has an extensive network of recycling plants and uses advanced technologies to improve the recycling process and increase the amount of materials that can be recycled.

– Japan also has a high recycling rate and has implemented similar measures to Germany to encourage recycling. In addition, the country has developed a number of advanced technologies to improve the recycling process and increase the amount of materials that can be recycled, such as pyrolysis and gasification.

– South Korea has implemented measures to promote recycling and has developed an extensive network of recycling plants. The country has also used technology to improve the recycling process and has developed innovations in product and packaging design to facilitate recycling.

In previous articles we have seen from degradable plastic with UV to enzymes that decompose it, or even bacteria that help with the issue.