how spatial audio works on apple airpods pro 2

On September 6, the Cupertino-based manufacturer presented its new generation of phones corresponding to the iPhone 14 series, in addition to the 2, new noise-canceling headphones among other features.

The truth is that rivers of ink have flowed over the AirPods Pro 2 before its presentation, since all kinds of leaks were shaping a device that promised a notable leap in quality through the rumors that were happening over the months, and that increased as the event approached. of presentation.

Now, the Second generation AirPods Pro They are already official, with an improved battery and more complete noise cancellation. But, without a doubt, one of the most interesting novelties comes with Spatial or Spatial Audio.

What is Spatial Audio

In case you don’t know Spatial Audio, to say that we are facing a ’s proprietary 360-degree sound technology and that promises a surround sound effect for a more immersive listening experience.

Highlight that Apple’s Spatial Audio uses 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos formats so you can enjoy your favorite music like never before, since you will feel that the sound comes from all directions, with surprising results.

Say that Spatial Audio It is not available in all Apple headphones, but the second generation AirPods Pro do have this sound technology. that will allow you to live a musical experience never seen before.

As indicated in the press release for the launch of this technology, you will be able to find Apple’s Spatial Audio completely free of charge on Apple Music, so you will not have to pay any extra to access this sound technology. surround.

“Apple Music will also offer the more than 75 million songs in its catalog in lossless audio. Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every detail of the original audio file. Thus, people subscribed to Apple Music will be able to hear the music as the artists wrote it in the studio.” As you may have seen, you won’t be short of options to make the most of this sound technology.

If you want to use this technology, just pair your AirPods Pro 2 with an iPhone or iPad, and go to Settings > Bluetooth and touch the “i” symbol next to your AirPods Pro 2 to activate this mode in the Spatial Audio compatible audio tracks.

