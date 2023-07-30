HomeTech NewsHow 'South Park' Creators​ Matt Parker​, Trey Stone Earned, Spend $1B

How ‘South Park’ Creators​ Matt Parker​, Trey Stone Earned, Spend $1B

Tech News
64c28e2c048ff200190bad44.jpeg
64c28e2c048ff200190bad44.jpeg
- Advertisement -
  • The “South Park” creators have built up a billion-dollar empire from their long-running cartoon.
  • Trey Parker and Matt Stone have struck two nine-figure deals for streaming rights to “South Park.”
  • Here’s how they’ve spent some of their cash on ventures such as a restaurant in Colorado. 

“South Park” fans might be tempted to associate its creators with the cartoonish, crude universe their pre-teen characters reside in.

- Advertisement -

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are nothing of the sort, however. They’re responsible for creating one of the most successful and lucrative franchises in TV history.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air probably won’t be very exciting

  • TAGS

They’ve written the show and effectively voiced every character in the “South Park” universe for 26 seasons. They’ve written a hugely popular, filthy Broadway musical in the form of “The Book of Mormon.” They also own a restaurant in Colorado and may even launch a weed business.

Here’s how they built a billion-dollar empire – and how they’ve spent their cash.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X