How SafeSearch works, the control that prevents sexual content, hate and more in Google

If used incorrectly, the Google search engine can be the point of access to websites or explicit contentsuch as pornography, violence, bloody images, among others that can be harmful to users.

That is why the technology company implemented several years ago a search filter called Safe Searchwhich warns people that the results you get are inappropriate or automatically avoids showing websites that display such content.

Is technologypresent since the second half of the 2000s, can be used in the event that a device is shared with a person younger, in the office or for personal use, although it is not foolproof when it comes to its application. Anyone without an account Googleif someone goes directly to a website that distributes explicit content or uses a browser other than Chrome, they will not have the protection of SafeSearch.

control is optionally applied to both websites and image searches from within the browser, which means it can be turned off. (Capture)" height="271" width="798" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1660858709_578_How-SafeSearch-works-the-control-that- -sexual-content-hate.jpg" loading="lazy"> SafeSearch’s parental control is optionally applied to both websites and image searches from within the browser, which means it can be turned off. (Capture) control is optionally applied to both websites and image searches from within the browser, which means it can be turned off. (Capture)" height="271" width="798" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1660858709_578_How-SafeSearch-works-the-control-that- -sexual-content-hate.jpg" loading="lazy">

This filter, or parental control, applies optionally both to websites and image search from the browser, which means that it can be disabled; in addition to working automatically from the Chrome browser. SafeSearch is also aligned to Google’s search content policies.

It is important that adults spend some of their time establishing the most appropriate settings for the use of devices at home. Here are the steps to turn Google SafeSearch on and off.

Turn SafeSearch on or off on Android devices

– Access the Google application from the phone or tablet.

– Locate the profile photo or the initial of the user’s name in the upper right part of the screen. Click on the Settings option and then on Hide explicit results.

– In the “Results filter with explicit content” section, you can decide whether or not to activate the filter with a simple click on the button

These steps also apply to other devices such as iPhone or iPad, as long as they are done from the Google application.

In the event that the user seeks to modify the security filter settings in Chrome, these can only be modified if they are the administrator of the Google account. (Catherine Waibel/dpa)

Turn SafeSearch on or off from a computer

In the event that the user seeks to modify the security filter settings, these can only be modified if they are the administrator of the Google account in Chrome.

– On the computer, locate and click SafeSearch Settings

– Turn the Explicit Results Filter on or off.

In the upper right, after having done a Google search, you can click on the gear icon and then on the option to Hide explicit results or Show explicit results. If these options don’t appear, you can turn the Explicit Results Filter on or off.

If the filter is activated and some type of explicit content is displayed, users can file a complaint on the Google support website. Only the link that the user considers to be in violation of Google’s search content policies is needed.

