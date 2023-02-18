How Right-Wing Bullshit Created the Great Balloon Caper

It’s a trope the modern right has employed since the Newt Gingrich era: They know they can make irresponsible and evidence-free assertions to the media, confident that reporters will reflexively respond, “Well, if a Congressman says it, it must be true, or at least some version of true,” and because reporters love conflict. And when Democrats are inevitably drawn into the story, their attempts to put the story right reads as a denial. And that’s when the damage is done; the right knows that a news story headlined “Democrat X denied today …” is great for them.

Gingrich perfected this move. One of the more infamous examples was his “allegation” that up to one-quarter of Bill Clinton’s White House staffers were drug abusers. It was 1994, and Gingrich had recently acknowledged that he’d smoked pot as a grad student. That was sort of a big deal in 1994, believe it or not, especially for a Republican—although of course the right-wing base, then as now, managed to find a way to excuse behavior in a Republican that would repulse them if a Democrat did it. Still, he felt he had to turn the tables, so he went on Meet the Press and said: “My point is you’ve got, scattered throughout this administration, counterculture people. I had a senior law enforcement official tell me that in his judgment, up to a quarter of the White House staff, when they first came in, had used drugs in the last four or five years.”

First of all, note the total dodginess of the statement. A senior law enforcement official could be thousands of people—including a whole array of folks who, if you actually knew their identity, wouldn’t impress you much. The allegation is also ridiculously broad: It includes any staffer who might have smoked a single joint in the previous half-decade. That may well have been true! But Gingrich knew well that his words would quickly be shorthanded by others to “one-quarter of Clinton aides are dope fiends.” What he was really trying to do, on the basis of no evidence beyond hearsay (if indeed he was telling the truth about that, which is a coin toss at best), was what he said in his first sentence: to persuade middle America that Democrats were drug-addled hippies.