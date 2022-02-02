How review moderation works on Google Maps

On the diametrically opposite side of the spectrum, user reviews are also proliferating who say they contracted COVID-19 after visiting certain stores, and there are also those who complain that in the pandemic phase, stores were unable to maintain. the same hours – often beyond their control, between forced closures and lockdowns. Yelp said it removed 15,500 reviews between April and December 2021 for violating coronavirus guidelines, which represents a 161% year-over-year increase.

Google explains that, as is the case with virtually all cases of large platforms, they are employed both human moderators and AI algorithms. The latter intervene first, of course, and serve as the first skimming. Human moderators later intervene in cases that escape software.