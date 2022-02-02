Search here...
How review moderation works on Google Maps

By: Abraham

In the past few hours, Google Maps has published a post on its official blog that explains how reviews made by customers are managed and moderated. It did so in response to a controversy that is taking hold recently, even on similar platforms (in particular Yelp): it seems that, especially in the United States, the stores that implement (as required by law) containment measures against the coronavirus are victims of the so-called review bombing. Many shopkeepers report being hit by a large number of negative no vax and anti mask reviews.

On the diametrically opposite side of the spectrum, user reviews are also proliferating who say they contracted COVID-19 after visiting certain stores, and there are also those who complain that in the pandemic phase, stores were unable to maintain. the same hours – often beyond their control, between forced closures and lockdowns. Yelp said it removed 15,500 reviews between April and December 2021 for violating coronavirus guidelines, which represents a 161% year-over-year increase.

Google explains that, as is the case with virtually all cases of large platforms, they are employed both human moderators and AI algorithms. The latter intervene first, of course, and serve as the first skimming. Human moderators later intervene in cases that escape software.

LEGO Builder’s Journey Coming June 21 to PC and Nintendo Switch

Our machines analyze reviews from different angles, for example:
  • The content of the review: is it offensive or off topic?
  • The account that left the review: Have there been any suspicious behavior of this Google Account in the past?
  • The place in question: Has there been any unusual behavior, such as an abundance of reviews in a short period of time, for this place or business? Have you gotten any attention in news channels or social media recently that could lead people to leave fraudulent reviews?
Abraham

