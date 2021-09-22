How old are the oldest twins in the world?

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, two Japanese sisters born in 1913, have been declared the oldest identical twins in the world by Guinness World Records. At 107 years and more than 300 days old, they broke the previous record of Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, two Japanese twins who died at 107 and 108 years of age respectively.

Although they lived for a long time in different places, their genes, the habits they have maintained throughout their lives or the environmental factors to which they were exposed seem to have overcome the ravages of aging that usually drag us to death before the age of 100. .

The oldest twins in the world did not live together their entire lives

Sumiyama and Kodama were born on November 5, 1913 on the island of Shōdoshima in Japan in a large family, as part of a group of 11 children. Although they shared a good part of their childhood together, the oldest twins in the world separated after finishing elementary school.

Kodama moved to Kyushu in southern Japan, where she worked as a maid; while Sumiyama stayed on his native island. With so much distance involved, it is to be expected that the sisters had little contact throughout their lives.

Family of the oldest twins in the world. Koume appears sitting on the far right of the second row; Umeno is third from the left in the first row. Credit: Guinness World Records.

It was so, in fact. The couple rarely saw each other for decades until their 70th birthday. By then, they got in touch and began making pilgrimages together. Currently, they live in separate places.

After that, they often joked about reaching the age of twins Kin and Gin, but neither they nor their relatives really believed that they would surpass their record. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a face-to-face entertainment from Guinness World Records, because each one received their certificate at their respective residence.

The secret to longevity: genetics, environment and lifestyle

But, how was it that being separated for so long they have achieved such longevity? In the case of Japan, one of the countries with the longest population, we could think that the explanation is in the environment, its resilient mentality or its diet.

“According to their family members, the twins are sociable and positive and hardly care about things,” writes Guinness World Records in their official statement. “Apparently, Umeno has a stronger will, while Koume is more gentle.” Their education was also similar, and both experienced the disastrous events of the beginning of the century.

However, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as other recognized health agencies, attribute longevity to three main factors: genetics, environment, and lifestyle.

Credit: Guinness World Records.

But scientists have been studying centenarians and supercentenarians to determine the secret of their success. Having lived through so many times, so many human disasters and so many changes, how is it that nothing has managed to affect them to the point of taking their lives?

We have addressed the issue of longevity on several occasions with quite convincing studies. Apparently the human body is not designed to live for more than 150 years; Even if we manage to avoid common causes of death, such as heart disease, cancer and traffic accidents, deterioration during life is imminent and sooner or later takes its toll.

Another study published this year suggested that something as simple as taking steps can add years to life. Likewise, a healthy and varied diet can prevent many diseases associated with obesity and malnutrition and increase our hope. Not to mention habits like rest, meditation, and healthy relationships.

Longevity genes

However, science has identified some genes that could explain longevity exceptions such as those recently observed in the world’s oldest twins. The COA1 and STK17A genes are a couple of them.

The genetic variants ABO, CDKN2B, APOE, and SH2B3 also appear to play a role in this, and in fact, they are more common in centenarians than in people who have fit within the limits of average life expectancy.

