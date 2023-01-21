How often do you have to change the WiFi password?

Change Wi-Fi password It’s one of the best ways to keep any home’s wireless network safe. And we are not only referring to updating the one that comes by default on the device, no. We talk about changing it every time so that no one is able to fraudulently access the Internet at home.

- Advertisement - Believe it or not, experts do recommend us to change the WiFi password from time to time. This is due to several reasons that we will also mention. In addition, we will tell you each how long do you have to change the password on the recommendation of security experts. Time to change WiFi password If we want to prevent intruders or cybercriminals from sneaking into the WiFi connection from home you’d better start configuring the router correctly. But, without a doubt, one of the most important points is the password. Also, not all of them work. More than anything, because if we don’t want them to be able to decrypt it quickly, we’ll have to worry a little more and put a key that is really secure. However, that is not all, since the ideal is that we change it every “X” time For security. Basically, because if we have never changed it, the wireless network may be in danger. According to security experts, the ideal is change wifi password every three months. However, you can go further if the key is completely secure. But, for this, you have to make sure that you have established a good key that is not easy to discover.

- Advertisement -

Although, another part of experts believe that it is not necessary to change it every time they pass three months. Basically, because they argue that if the wireless connection password is secure, there is no need to update it with another. But, what is clear is that it must be changed periodically. especially if you have never changed the key that comes by default on the router or a long time has passed.

How to set a secure password

- Advertisement -

If you want to have a good password for your home’s wireless Internet network, the truth is that there are a number of tips that you should keep in mind. More than anything, because with these recommendations we will make sure to create a good password. And, above all, in this way we can maintain the Wi-Fi network security:

More than 10 characters .

. Mix lowercase and uppercase letters, number and special symbols.

Do not put any personal data (date of birth, dog’s name, ID…) or any type of information related to you.

(date of birth, dog’s name, ID…) or any type of information related to you. Don’t repeat passwords.

Although, if this is not enough for you, there are tools that will help us create strong passwords. We are referring to the password generators that we can quickly find on the Internet today. Therefore, you have several options to be able to modify the WiFi key whenever you want without any problem. Of course, do not forget to follow these instructions if you do not want anyone to be able to find out the network password and enter our Internet connection.