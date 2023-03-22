5G News
How much will Microsoft annoy Apple with its iOS store?

How much will Microsoft annoy Apple with its iOS store?

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Before they were just rumors, only an alleged intention of Microsoft to launch its own digital video game store for Android and iOS, a couple of days ago instead during an interview with the Financial Times the president of the Xbox division Phil Spencer confirmed everything. Microsoft will then launch its own game store for mobile devices.

When? As soon as the Digital Markets Act will be operational in 2024, a package of rules which among other things will give the possibility, above all to Apple customers who “live” in an armored ecosystem, to download apps and games from platforms other than the Apple App Store.

Colleagues of appleinsider.com have had access to one note from Morgan Stanley to investors with an analysis of the possible impact of Microsoft’s entry into the field on Apple’s turnover. It is an analysis that could be flawed, underline the New York investment bank, given both the scarce information available at present and the acquisition of Activision Blizzard still in the balance. But according to analysts initially the impact for Apple could be minimal, however in the long run, competition from Microsoft could be very uncomfortable.

As mentioned, however, a lot of information is missing for a more precise analysis. How will Apple handle the regulatory obligation? In recent days we have seen, for example, that on the USB-C issue it seems to intend to complicate the cards, and the same could happen with the opening imposed by the DMA: will it still ask for commissions for purchases on other app and game platforms? It will harness the developers with restrictions on pricing policies? These are just some of the unanswered questions that will determine the impact on Apple, and which greatly complicate any forecast.

iPhone 13 is the most successful iPhone by some time now | CIRP

Knowing Apple, if he can do something to protect his position, it’s a safe bet that he will. So Microsoft and the others who will slip through the DMA’s shirts won’t have an easy life.

