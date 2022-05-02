How much time we use the mobile each day

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

How much time do you spend each day using your mobile phone? Possibly much more than you think.

Young people of Generation Z spend more than four hours a day using the mobile

You may be surprised by the results of the Digital Consumer by Generation report, a study that analyzes the behavior of users on their smartphones for generations and that has been prepared by the data company Smartme Analytics. According to this study, Spaniards spend an average of 3 hours and 40 minutes each day using our smartphone.

Does it seem like a lot to you? Maybe not so much, depending on your age. The study indicates that Generation Z (between 18 and 24 years old) is the one that spends the most time a day using their smartphone, since on average they usually spend 4 hours and 15 minutes. Above all, they spend their time on social networks and communication apps, although they also watch streaming, games, online shopping and banking, among others.

Specifically As for social networks, users spend 1 hour and 18 minutes using them per day, 8.9% more than the time recorded last year. However, young people from Generation Z almost double that time of use, reaching two hours a day on social networks.

For generations, Instagram is the favorite social network for users between 18 and 34 years old, while Facebook is for those over 35. As for instant messaging applications, WhatsApp is used by 96% of users, being the Favorite option for all age groups.

Gmail and apps to make calls and video calls are also among the most used. As for financial applications, the registered increase in the use of Google Pay stands out, which has grown by more than three percentage points in the last six months.

According to the report, in addition, 85% of consumers have made an online purchase in the last year. The use of applications for the purchase and sale of objects such as Vinted and Wallapop stands out, as well as those of some brands such as Zalando or Zara.

In the travel sector, BlaBlaCar stands out, while in the field of restoration there is Too Good To Go and The Fork.

