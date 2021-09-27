How much RAM memory does each of Apple’s iPhone 13 have

The iPhone 13 It is one of the devices that can become the best of the year. These arrived not only in their standard version, but also in Mini, Pro and Pro Max. Although each of them have a different component, in addition to a diversity of functions on their screen, camera, among others, there is curiosity not only about the amount of battery they can carry inside, but also in their RAM memory.

At present the creators of Android phones are increasing their RAM memories up to 12 GB, in order that it can support any type of application and thus never hang. However, that doesn’t seem to bother you. Manzana .

SIGHT: These are the batteries of each of Apple’s iPhone 13

Like its phones released in 2020, the iPhone 13 have similar RAM now powered by its new A15 processor chip, the most powerful to better control the computer’s refresh rate, animations and graphics.

How much RAM do the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max really have? The Web MacRumors was in charge of revealing the amount of force that each apple device has after its release on September 24.

HOW MUCH RAM MEMORY DO THE IPHONE 13 HAVE?

Although it can cause some mockery for the amount of money that the new ones are worth iPhone 13 , every time someone tends to take an Apple device, it does not crash as it does with Android.

There are devices on the world market with Google’s operating system that tend to hang despite having the same RAM memory as the iPhone. The rationale is in its now 5-core chip.

According to MacRumors, the RAM of the iPhone 13 is 4 GB, in the same way the iPhone 13 Mini. For its part, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a 6 GB RAM memory, this being more Premium models and that need more of it for their performance to be optimal.