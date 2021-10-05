How much money Mark Zuckerberg lost with the fall of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

A drop of so many hours on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram is not normal. This has not happened since 2008, and at that time it had many million fewer users than it does now.

It wasn’t an attack, it was a router configuration error, configuration changes in the backbone routers that caused a loss of communication between the company’s data centers, causing a cascading effect that affected the entire planet.

During the six hours without WhatsApp, or Facebook, or Instagram, rumors spread on Twitter and Telegram. From synchronized attacks to steal user data, to a forced fall by themselves to reduce the virality of controversial news that were published in recent days, you could read everything.

Facebook has already reported that there has been no data theft, and that after six hours of downtime, everything is normal again.

The problem is that it has caused mistrust between users and investors. Many people have lost (or stopped earning) a lot of money with their networks, they have stopped being able to communicate with family, friends and clients, they have stopped the sales of their stores on Facebook, they have seen how their advertising campaigns on Instagram have stopped giving fruits … many businesses depend on Facebook networks, as well as the WhatsApp messaging system, used even for customer service and emergencies of various kinds.

How much money has Mark Zuckerberg lost

But I am not going to talk about the money that Facebook users have lost, because it is impossible to calculate it, I am going to put a number that represents the loss of Mark Zuckerberg due to his fall in the stock market: $ 6 billion.

In fact, in just six hours, Mark dropped one notch on the ridiculous list of the world’s richest people.

Shares of the social media giant fell 4.9 percent on Monday, adding to a drop of around 15 percent since mid-September. Monday’s stock slump cut the Facebook founder’s wealth to $ 121.6 billion (who owns 16% of the company’s shares).

Facebook is not going through a good phase, in fact it has not gone through one for years. When they are not leaked documents or stolen user data, they are employee confessions or reports that denounce how Instagram affects teenagers. Now there are also human errors that make WhatsApp fall for six hours … something curious, since if the problem was the DNS of the facebook.com domain, in theory it should not affect Instagram or WhatsApp, which makes it clear how there is a dependency tremendous technique between the three platforms (something logical, of course, since it would not make sense to repeat infrastructure for products of the same company).