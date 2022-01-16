How much money does Spotify pay for each play?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Spotify has become one of the streaming music platforms most popular and most used by users. Not only does it have one of the largest music libraries out there, but it also has a podcast and all kinds of music content, such as custom playlists.

How much money an artist earns on Spotify depends on the type of subscriber, the country they live in, and whether or not the music appears on the most popular playlists.

Spotify is a platform that offers many benefits to your listeners and in which it is easy to publish our own music. However, it has traditionally been less than transparent about what musicians who upload their songs to the platform pay for each reproduction.

In this sense, there are many factors that the platform takes into account when paying artists for each reproduction. For example, an artist whose music is listened to more in Canada will not earn the same amount as another whose songs are popular in Greece. It will also change the amount received per reproduction that the listener has a Premium account, as well as the type of distribution contract that the artist has or that his song appears in the popular spotify charts.

How much does Spotify pay for each stream?

Spotify pays an average of $0.0033 per play to the artists. In this sense, it is one of the platforms that pays its artists the least, since others pay up to 0.0054 dollars. In short, for an artist to get a dollar for their song, it must be listened to a total of 250 times on Spotify.

However, this has not always been the case, as rates have come down a lot over time. In 2014, an artist received an average of $0.00521 per stream. In 2016, the mean rose to $0.00437 and in 2017, it plummeted to $0.00397.

How do royalties work on Spotify?

Royalties are payments artists get for their streams. At Spotify, these royalties are earned and distributed from the net income collect on advertising, as well as the fees for Spotify Premium subscribers.

To pay these royalties, each month Spotify analyzes the total number of listeners and then distributes the money in the following way: first the rights holders are paid, then the distributor, and finally the artist.

This payment system has made many artists realize that the best way to increase their listeners and get more money is constantly release music. Instead of releasing a new record every so often, artists are starting to use a constant creation approach.

.