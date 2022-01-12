How much money do the highest paid TikTok users make

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Until recently, the social media users who made the most money did so on platforms such as YouTuber or Instagram. In fact, it was quite common to find rankings of the highest paid youtubers or the highest paid instagrammers.

Tiktoker Charli D’Amelio earned $ 17.5 million in 2021

However, in recent months, given the growth in the number of TikTok users – which already exceeds 1,000 million worldwide – and their greater influence, as well as the consideration that many brands have for their strategies and plans In digital marketing, rankings of the most popular tiktokers that earn the most money have also proliferated.

In this sense, Forbes magazine has just published for the second consecutive year How Much the World’s Highest Paid TikTok Stars Earn. In this 2021, the American Addison Rae -with earnings of 5 million dollars in 2020- has ceased to be the highest paid tiktoker down to the third position, despite having earned up to 3.5 million dollars more since 1 January 2021 to December 31, 2021 compared to the previous year.

Who are now crowned the highest paid tiktokers? Topping the list for the year 2021 are the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie, who are ranked first and second, respectively, on the list of users who know well how to make money on TikTok.

In this sense, it should be noted that Charli D’Amelio earned an estimated total of $ 17.5 million in 2021. To calculate this figure, both the revenue obtained from advertising within the Chinese app and what companies and firms can pay for their collaborations outside the social network are taken into account. Therefore, they are not exact figures, but estimates, about what the Instagram user with the largest number of followers within the application obtains annually, a total of 133 million.

In the same way, the income of his sister, Dixie D’Amelio, who obtained 10 million dollars in profits last year, also profitable greatly the 57 million followers he has on the social network.

According to Forbes, the highest paid TikTok users can charge up to half a million dollars for a single publication, although generally in 2021 they earned an average amount of between 100,000 and 250,000 dollars for content uploaded to this social network.

