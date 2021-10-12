How much is a stolen credit card details worth on the Dark Web?

Privacy Affairs, a company that collects cybersecurity data, has published your annual report of the products that can be obtained in the Dark Web. In general, almost everything has risen in price, in these sites you can get stolen credit card data, access to homebanking, hacked emails and much more.

PA reports that since the beginning of the pandemic sellers of these illegal acquisitions have made more money due to increased demand. The only thing that has lost value is access to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts, as well as the followers that you can buy.

Ratings of a seller.

The list of products also includes services such as Netflix ($ 4 for a stolen account with a year subscription, brokers and cryptocurrency platforms ($ 400 for a verified Binance account with money), fake documents ($ 150 for a green card). ) and millions of emails for sales ($ 10 per million emails).

Bet on cards

PA has also shared images of a seller from these parts, with more than 1,290 confirmed sales and 626 positive reviews this person offers false identifications for different regions of the United States. For payments use Monero as Bitcoin is no longer considered secure (traceable), while requiring encrypted PGP communication.

Regarding the price, there has been an increase compared to 2020 in many products. A credit card cost $ 65 a year ago, up from $ 120 now. This “product” includes card numbers on both sides and a random balance of less than $ 1,000. You can even ask for the location of the card, you can pay less for a card in the United States or more money to make it from another country.

PayPal accounts are also a very precious commodity, for less than $ 100 you can get accounts with much more money than that. Also, you can pay for a “service” to transfer money from a stolen account to yours. The risks of tracing the transaction are there, but clearly many people look the other way as these sellers are doing well.

Cryptocurrency accounts on demand.

Privacy Affairs recommends only using authorized bank ATMs or withdrawing money directly from the box. Similarly, it is good to install antimalware, as well as learning about phishing and activating two-step verification on all your accounts should serve to guard against the vast majority of threats.