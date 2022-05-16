How much does the router consume? Save on your electricity bill

Are you one of those who lives attached to the router? The router is one of those small appliances that goes unnoticed the most when we talk about electricity consumption. In Win Zone, We tell you all the keys about how much your router consumes and how to save a few euros on your bill.

Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category From Gain Energythe low cost electricity company, we want to help you save with your router on your electricity bill. For this reason, in this article we give you the best tricks to save on your bill with your router. How much does a router consume? The router, like other small devices such as the electric toothbrush, the sector, etc. It has a not too high electrical consumption, but if you add up that of all these small devices, we are already starting to talk about relevant figures. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

For calculate the consumption of the router, it is important to know the electrical power of the appliance. This data usually varies between 5W to 25W and you can always consult it in the technical data sheet or by searching for the model online. Once you know the watts (W), you will need to convert them to kilowatts (kW).

Assuming that your router is connected 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, To know the consumption of your router you will only have to follow the following formula:

Router daily consumption = (router consumption in kW X 24 hours) X electricity price.

(router consumption in kW X 24 hours) X electricity price. Annual consumption of the router = [(consumo del router en kW X 24 horas) X 365 días del año] X electricity price.

Is it better to leave the router on all day or turn it off?

if we talk in terms of consumption, it seems more interesting to turn off the router when it is not going to be used. For example, example at night or when you are not going to be at home. But other variables really come into play such as maintenance of the router and the cybersecurity of your home network. Therefore, we can summarize the choice in:

Advantages of leaving the router on all day : you have an internet connection at all times to carry out tasks and increase the durability of the device.

: you have an internet connection at all times to carry out tasks and increase the durability of the device. Disadvantages of leaving the router on all day: you consume more energy (although it depends on your rate, it will be reflected more or less on your bill) and you are exposed to a possible cyberattack for more time.

What electricity rate is best for me to pay less?

If you want to know how much the router costs on your electricity bill, you should check the kWh price of your electricity rate. At Gana Energía, as energy experts, we recommend our rates to easily calculate which one you are going to save the most with:

Tariff 2.0TD Without More Than Gain Energy : with this rate with hourly discrimination you would have to calculate the consumption at all times, since the price varies depending on the time slots.

: with this you would have to calculate the consumption at all times, since the price varies depending on the time slots. Rate 2.0TD Online of Earn Energy: with this fixed price fee without schedules you can easily calculate electricity consumption. If you are going to use the router 24 hours a day, we recommend this rate .

with this you can easily calculate electricity consumption. . 2.0TD Fee Without More than Earn Energy: with this fixed price fee with schedules you will be able to calculate the electrical consumption easily if you use the router in certain hours.

Remember that in Gain Energywe advise you to choose the electricity rate with which you will save the most. Find out more on the website Earn Zone or call us at 900 535 689 so that we can help you choose the rate with which you will save the most. Get an exclusive €20 discount for ADSL Zone readers for signing up!