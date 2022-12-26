How much does the Always On Display affect autonomy? Real tests on four smartphones

- Advertisement -

High-end Android phones have been offering “always-on display” for a while now, and this year Apple joined with the iPhone 14 Pro series.

The question many users ask is how does it affect battery life? DXOMARK’s display and battery experts have studied the impact on autonomy of “Always-on” technology.

The screen is a part of the smartphone that consumes a lot of energy. This is why most smartphone screens turn off after a relatively short period of inactivity. The “Always On Display” feature allows users to view certain types of information, such as the time, without having to fully wake up the phone.

However, the convenience of having the screen on at all times can come at the expense of battery life.

DXOMark experts have tested the brightness and power consumption of always-on displays on four devices: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

autonomy tests

To carry out the battery measurements, they tested the four smartphones for at least two days under the same conditions inside a Faraday cage at a temperature of about 22 °C, with an ambient light of 50 lux and a battery charge between 20% and 80% (levels at which the battery indicator is most stable).

The phone configuration was also the same in all cases:

airplane mode activated

Wi-Fi, data, Bluetooth, location services (etc.) disabled

Auto Brightness On

Adaptive Refresh Rate On

All devices used a gray background (on the standard display, not specifically for always-on mode), but this only affected the iPhone, which shows a dimmer background when always-on mode is on.

How much does the always-on screen affect autonomy?

The battery test results revealed that autonomy was greatly affected by this always-on display feature, draining the battery about 4 times faster.

The battery lasts approximately 100 hours in standby when this function is activated, instead of 400 if the function is deactivated.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro it had the best autonomy of the four devices, with a duration of 139 hours when activating its always-on screen. Interestingly, the smartphones with the best standby autonomy show the worst autonomy when turning on the display always on.

In DXOMARK, in addition to the autonomy measurements, they have compared the battery drain in milliamps (mA), which is the relationship between the battery capacity (mAh) divided by the autonomy (h). This metric represents the rate at which a specific usage depletes the battery and evaluates the performance of the functionality itself, regardless of battery capacity.

As shown in the following table, the iPhone is the most optimized and keeps its discharge currents low in all situations.

However, the differences with the competition are rather small, with drain currents around 10mA at rest with the screen off, and about 36mA with the screen always on, with the exception of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which drains the battery a lot. faster with 47.3mA.

Looking at the results of the screen brightness tests, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12S Ultra were the brightest among the four devices by quite a wide margin. But the difference is greater when we talk about which surface of the screen is illuminated.

In fact, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max lights up the entire screen, while Samsung and Google devices only light up the pictogram. The reason why the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a very high brightness is that it shows a very bright symbol in always-on mode, in addition to the time.

Although the iPhone offers a screen with medium brightness, its power consumption is the lowest, which indicates that Apple engineers have done a very good job optimizing efficiency.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra show similar consumption, but with a much less rich always-on display experience, as only small parts of the screen are turned on and the maximum brightness is kept low. Both display drain currents similar to the iPhone, although they feature a much dimmer screen brightness.

Finally, the third Android device, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, It has the highest battery drain when the always-on display feature is on, and while its average brightness is similar to that of the iPhone, the battery drain can be explained by the very bright pixels located in its pictogram. Its maximum brightness is by far the highest.



