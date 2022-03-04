Search here...
How much does my console consume?

By: Brian Adam

Beating high electricity bills is one of the goals that many people seek in their homes. Especially for those of us who spend hours and hours playing with our consoles or doing “streams”. At Ganazone, we want to tell you how much your console consumes and how you can save energy by playing.

Now yes, let’s start!

What is the electrical consumption of a console?

If you have any of the most common consoles today such as PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switchstay because we will show you how your hobby is influencing your bills and what role the time discrimination.

Regardless of the time you usually play, whether at night, in the afternoon or on weekends, you will surely be interested in knowing what is the right time for you if what you are looking for is pay less electricity and play more.

For this reason, we are going to show you below the consumption of the best-selling consoles on the market and their cost based on the different time slots.

VPN on consoles and other devices

Power consumption of the PlayStation 4 (PS4)

The PlayStation 4 (PS4), in its Slim modelaccording to the specifications of its technical sheet has a power consumption between 90 and 150 W per hour, with an average of 110 W (0.11 kW). If we play with hourly discrimination rates, we will have a cost of:

  • Valley hours: €0.37/month playing 1 hour a day (€4.44/year)
  • flat schedule: €0.50/month playing 1 hour a day (€6/year)
  • peak hours: €0.80/month playing 1 hour a day (€9.6/year)

Power consumption of the PlayStation 5 (PS5)

Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5)according to the specifications of its technical sheet, has a power consumption between 50 and 220 W per hour, with an average of 200 W (0.2 kW). If we play with time discrimination, we will have a cost of:

  • Valley hours: €0.67/month playing 1 hour a day (€8.04/year)
  • flat schedule: €0.91/month playing 1 hour a day (€10.92/year)
  • peak hours: €1.46/month playing 1 hour a day (€17.52/year)

Power consumption of an Xbox One series s

The Xbox One Series Saccording to the specifications of its technical sheet has a power consumption between 25 and 100 W per hour, with an average of 90 W (0.09 kW). If we play with the time slots, we will have a cost of:

  • Valley hours: €0.30/month playing 1 hour a day (€3.60/year)
  • flat schedule: €0.41/month playing 1 hour a day (€4.92/year)
  • peak hours: €0.66/month playing 1 hour a day (€7.92/year)

Power consumption of an Xbox One series X

The Xbox One Series Xaccording to the specifications of its technical sheet has a power consumption between 45 and 220 W per hour, with an average of 200 W (0.2 kW). If we play with hourly discrimination rates, we will have a cost of:

  • Valley hours: €0.67/month playing 1 hour a day (€8.04/year)
  • flat schedule: €0.91/month playing 1 hour a day (€10.92/year)
  • peak hours: €1.46/month playing 1 hour a day (€17.52/year)

Power consumption of a Nintendo Switch

The Switchaccording to the specifications of its technical sheet has a power consumption between 10 and 18 W per hour, with an average of 14 W (0.014 kW). If we play with hourly discrimination rates, we will have a cost of:

  • Valley hours: €0.05/month playing 1 hour a day (€0.60/year)
  • flat schedule: €0.06/month playing 1 hour a day (€0.72/year)
  • peak hours: €0.10/month playing 1 hour a day (€1.20/year)

Tips to save playing with your console

It is advisable to note that these data are indicativesince its cost will vary depending on the rises and falls in the price of electricity that you may suffer with your rate and other variables such as leaving the console on “standby”.

old console controls

From Earn Energy, below, we are going to tell you some tips to save energy while you play:

  • Turn off the console when you’re not using it.

Although it sounds obvious, consoles have a “Standby Mode” or “Away Mode” that automatically activates if you are not playing. This allows us to consume less energy, but if we leave it like this while we sleep or if we go out, the console will continue to consume electricity. It is best to turn off the console completely to avoid phantom power.

  • Use the right monitor.

Using TV screens or large monitors is a very attractive option for gaming, but they are not as efficient as smaller ones. It is also convenient to take into account the energy consumption label and that the type of screen is LED LCD, since it is considered more efficient, as is the OLED.

  • Take into account your gaming habits.

There are many types of gamers, such as those who spend many hours playing and streaming or those who simply play for a while to disconnect. Therefore, it is interesting to know what kind of player you are to choose the rate that best suits you.

Previous articleGoogle Assistant will remove the ‘View of the day’: these are your alternatives to find your information
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

