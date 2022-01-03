Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In 2021, YouTube recorded more than 2.2 billion active users, which means that this platform is one of the best showcases to promote brands, products and services. In fact, 90% of the platform’s users discover new products and brands, thanks to the different types of advertising that we can find.

The price of advertising campaigns and YouTube ads varies based on several factors, such as the type of ad or how competitive the subject niche is.

Advertising on YouTube can be a great option for certain businesses. However, there is a question that we must ask ourselves before, How much does it cost to advertise on YouTube? The answer, unfortunately, is not so simple, since in the same way as creating an advertising campaign with Google Ads or with Facebook Ads, the price varies depending on several factors.

These factors are: the type of ad, the size and quality of the target audiences, the daily budget that we are willing to invest in the bids and also how competitive the niche is thematic. This last factor can be one of the ones that changes the most, especially if we work on a thematic niche with seasonality. For example, an ad for IT components can be much more expensive in late November, as there will be many companies competing for a spot for their Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday promotions.

So how much does it cost to promote a service on YouTube? For the collection of advertising campaigns, YouTube determines the price using the main metrics such as cost per click (CPC), cost per video view, and cost per impression. In this sense, the prices and their calculation will be the same as those found in other tools such as Facebook Ads or Google Ads.

What does this mean? That the price of an advertising campaign on YouTube will also ultimately depend on how engage audience with ads that we publish, since the cost of printing is not the same as that of action. If our audience sees the ad, but does not click on it, we will be charged for impressions, which are usually charged in packages of a thousand, so it will be cheaper than if they click.

Now that we have explained how prices are calculated, let’s see how much it costs. The average price of a YouTube ad is usually between € 0.05 and € 0.25 per view or click. On the other hand, the recommended minimum budget for any advertising campaign on YouTube is usually 10 euros per day.

