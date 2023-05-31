How much does a Galaxy S23 Ultra cost? Find out how much Samsung spends to produce the cell phone

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-end Android best seller in the world and now Counterpoint Research has decided to do a survey to estimate how much Samsung spends to produce it. The model reviewed was the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, currently sold for $1,199 in the US.

As we can see above, the graph informs that most (35%) of the cost of the device is made up of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. In second place is the screen with 18% and the other miscellaneous components are in third place with 15% of the total cost to manufacture the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The total cost to manufacture a Galaxy S23 Ultra estimated by Counterpoint Research is US$ 469. It is interesting to note that Samsung managed to reduce storage and screen costs, as it is the exclusive supplier for its own cell phones. The same WhatsApp on several mobiles, without using WhatsApp Web, this is how it is done step by step The same trend is seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sensors, as the 200 megapixel wide-angle sensor and the 12 MP selfie sensor are produced by the South Korean, while Sony is responsible for the 12 MP ultrawide, telephoto sensors 10 MP and 10 MP periscope.

Samsung is also responsible for the battery, while ATL provides the cellular antenna, STM is responsible for various sensors such as laser autofocus, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer and touch panel controller. It is worth remembering that other costs such as research, device development, advertising, distribution logistics and many others were not included in these statistics, so Samsung’s net profit margin tends to be lower.

Technical specifications

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform for Galaxy

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS, Super Quad Pixel AF) Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2, Dual Pixel) 1 telephoto lens with 10 MP sensor (3x zoom, f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel) Telephoto lens 2 with 10 MP sensor (10x zoom, f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel)

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Stereo sound, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6E

5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging

Built-in S Pen

Android 13 running under One UI 5.1

know more