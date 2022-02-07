Search here...
How many (recent) Pixels are active in the world? Google doesn’t say it, but an app does

Google has never sold so many Pixels in a quarter, according to Sundar Pichai. But some might say: ok, but how many has he sold any? The CEO did not elaborate on the issue, but after all it is now hard to remember a manufacturer who reveals the number of smartphones sold (oriental apart). The lack of numerical references in Pichai’s words, in the context of the absolute record of revenues for Alphabet, the parent company of Google, cannot therefore surprise.

However, the question remains for the curious: how many smartphones has Google sold? There are no precise data and in all likelihood there will never be any, but a general indication can be had, if not detailed to the recent Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at least referring to the most recent Pixels. To give it are the Play Store and the Security Hub app, whose downloads have just exceeded 10 million.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm
6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

Google Pixel 6

74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm
6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px

 

The data on the number of installations is relevant since the hub dedicated to security first debuted on the Pixel 6, to arrive then in October also on Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5 and 5a. So, since the app is part of the standard equipment of these Pixels, the number of installations actually photographs the number of active Pixels in the world at a given moment: over 10 million, says the Play Store.

Google usually dark information on the number of installations of the standard apps on the Pixel, probably precisely to avoid providing numerical references to the market and competition, but someone has obviously forgotten to disable the Security Hub counter.

