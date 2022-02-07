How many (recent) Pixels are active in the world? Google doesn’t say it, but an app does

However, the question remains for the curious: how many smartphones has Google sold? There are no precise data and in all likelihood there will never be any, but a general indication can be had , if not detailed to the recent Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at least referring to the most recent Pixels. To give it are the Play Store and the Security Hub app, whose downloads have just exceeded 10 million.

The data on the number of installations is relevant since the hub dedicated to security first debuted on the Pixel 6, to arrive then in October also on Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5 and 5a. So, since the app is part of the standard equipment of these Pixels, the number of installations actually photographs the number of active Pixels in the world at a given moment: over 10 million, says the Play Store.

Google usually dark information on the number of installations of the standard apps on the Pixel, probably precisely to avoid providing numerical references to the market and competition, but someone has obviously forgotten to disable the Security Hub counter.